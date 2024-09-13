Oracle shares pare gains as analysts weigh over $100 billion fiscal 2029 revenue forecast

ORACLE-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Oracle shares pare gains as analysts weigh over $100 billion fiscal 2029 revenue forecast

Reuters
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Oracle shares pare gains as analysts weigh over $100 billion fiscal 2029 revenue forecast
Oracle shares pare gains as analysts weigh over $100 billion fiscal 2029 revenue forecast

*

Shares rise 1.9%

*

Oracle forecasts FY29 revenue to be $104 billion

*

Raises fiscal 2026 revenue outlook

(Adds analyst comment in paragraphs 3 and 4, updates shares)

By Jaspreet Singh

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

Oracle shares pared most of their gains on Friday after spiking nearly 8%, with some analysts expressing reservations about the company's forecast of crossing $100 billion in revenue in fiscal 2029, driven by AI-led demand for cloud services.

The company, which counts AT&T, Lyft and Cognizant among clients, forecast fiscal 2029 revenue of $104 billion at an annual briefing for financial analysts on Thursday.

Businesses are heavily reliant on cloud services provided by companies such as Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon to harness AI capabilities and run day-to-day operations.

However, some analysts said the forecast was ambitious.

Oracle will need to make "significant acquisitions" to achieve these targets, said D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria, calling it "highly aspirational".

"The company is extrapolating the rapid rise in demand for renting out GPU (graphics processing unit) capacity well into the future."

Oracle also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue to $66 billion, from $65 billion earlier.

This implies an annual growth rate of 11.7% for the first two years followed by an even higher 16.1% growth rate for the remaining three years, said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

Its shares were still up 1.9%. At least nine brokerages raised their target prices on the company.

Brokerage Bernstein said Oracle was "surprisingly well positioned" to capture cloud services market share.

"Even assuming this is aspirational, it sends yet another signal of increasing optimism from a veteran and proven leadership team," brokerage Piper Sandler said in a note.

Its shares have risen more than 50% this year as of Thursday's close, far outpacing those of larger rival cloud providers Microsoft and Amazon.com, which are up about 14% and 23%, respectively.

Oracle trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, while Microsoft trades at 31.52 and Amazon at 33.73. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsOracle shares pare gains as analysts weigh over $100 billion fiscal 2029 revenue forecast

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue