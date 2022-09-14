Oral, nasal samples critical for monkeypox diagnosis, finds study

Oral, nasal samples critical for monkeypox diagnosis, finds study1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
- Oral and nasal swabs are critical for the diagnosis of monkeypox disease in those who have no active skin lesions, a study has mentioned
A study has said that oropharyngeal swabs (OPS) and nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS) are critical for the diagnosis of monkeypox disease in those who have no active skin lesions. The study also said that urine specimen should also be critical for the monkeypox diagnosis.
The ICMR - NIV pre-print study based on laboratory investigations of the monkeypox death from Kerala has confirmed the death was due to monkeypox.
The study said that oropharyngeal swabs (OPS) and nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS) should also be considered in diagnoses of monkeypox virus.
The findings of the study say, "This case highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose MPXV in those presenting with atypical manifestations, exanthematous fever with epidemiological linkage from MPXV endemic or outbreak countries."
The study finds: “In conclusion, the overall findings of the case and the history confirm that the case to be infected with MPXV."
The study has asserted that in a case where there are no skin lesions, the diagnosis of the monkeypox virus can also be done via OPS and NPS.
"The OPS/NPS specimen, as well as possibly urine specimens, should be considered as the critical specimens for MPXV diagnosis in cases with no active skin lesions," the study mentioned.
The study was approved by the Institutional Human Ethics Committee of ICMR-NIV, Pune, India under the project 'Providing diagnostic support for referred samples of viral haemorrhagic fever and other unknown aetiology and outbreak investigation'.
India has so far registered eleven positive cases of the monkeypox virus from Kerala and New Delhi in July-September 2022.
While nine monkeypox cases have completely recovered, one case is still under isolation, while another case had succumbed to the disease. All the confirmed five cases from Kerala were travellers from United Arab Emirates (UAE).
