Orange Alert for 22 July: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa; Delhi to see showers

IMD Update: The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for 22 July across several regions including parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, and Telangana.

Delhi is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures in the capital will remain slightly below normal, with maximums ranging between 31 to 33°C and minimums between 24 to 26°C. Residents are advised to stay cautious and prepared for unsettled weather conditions.

IMD Rainfall Prediction ORANGE ALERT on 22 July Jammu and Kashmir- Poonch, Mirpur, Reasi, Jammu, Kathua, Kangra, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Chamba, Samba, Rajouri

Uttarakhand- Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag

Maharashtra- Raigad, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri

Goa- South Goa and North Goa

Telangana- Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, Adilabad, Nirmal, B Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, J Bhupalpally, Mancherial. Jagtial, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla

ORANGE ALERT on 23 July Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Jammu, Samba, Kathua

Odisha: Nayagarh, Dhenkanal

Telangana: Bijapur, Mulugu, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, B Kothagudem

Maharashtra: Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg

ORANGE ALERT on 24 July Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampour, Kathua

Bihar: Araria

Maharashtra: Raigad, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli

Madhya Pradesh: Seoni, Balaghat, Gondia

Chhattisgarh: Sukma, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kondagaon

West Bengal: South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Purulia

Odisha: Kendujhar, Saraikela, Purbi SInghbhumi, Paschim Singhbhumi, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh

Northwest India -Very heavy rainfall predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 22 July

-IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir during 22-23 July, over Himachal Pradesh during 22-27 July, over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana during 22-24 July, and over West Uttar Pradesh during 22-23 July and 26, 27 July

-Similar conditions will also prevail over east Uttar Pradesh during 25-27 July, over East Rajasthan on 27 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over Western Himalayan region and some places over the plains during next 7 days.

West India -Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 22-27 July

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Gujarat State on 26 and 27 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at some places very likely over the region during next 5 days.

South Peninsular India -Very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka during 25-27 July, over Telangana on 22 and 23 July, over Coastal Karnataka on 27 July

-Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Tamil Nadu on 22 July, over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal, South Interior Karnataka during 22 -27 July

-Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Rayalaseema during 22-23 July

-IMD predicted that strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely to prevail over South Peninsular India during next 5 days

-Moderate rainfall predicted at many places over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana during next 7 days.

East & Central India

-Very heavy rainfall predicted by IMD over West Madhya Pradesh on 26 and 27 July, over East Madhya Pradesh during 25-27 July; Vidarbha, Jharkhand on 24 and 25 July

-Very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during 23-26 July

-Heavy rainfall very likely to continue over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 and 25 July, over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha during 22-27 July

-Heavy rainfall will also continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 25-27 July, over Gangetic West Bengal during 23-27 July, over Bihar and Jharkhand during 24-27 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 3040 Kmph) likely over the region during next 7 days.

Northeast India -Moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on 22 July and during 24-27 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Nagaland, Tripura during 23 -27 July.

Delhi Weather Update from 22 to 24 July 22 July Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

23 July IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky in Delhi. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

