Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states in next 2 days. Check full IMD forecast here
Weather update: The weather department said that an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 29 February and plains of northwest India from 1st March to 3 March.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In addition to this, the weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm in Punjab on 2nd March.