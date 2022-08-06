Orange alert in Odisha after heavy rain2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Hilly areas may face landslides and mudslides, causing damage to susceptible roads and houses
The meteorological department on Saturday issued an orange alert in Odisha amid heavy rain. Spells of intense rains pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri, and other parts of Odisha which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams