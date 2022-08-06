The meteorological department on Saturday issued an orange alert in Odisha amid heavy rain. Spells of intense rains pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri, and other parts of Odisha which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams

The department warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rains during the next three days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

Puri recorded 99.9 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Out of this 87 mm was during a three-hour period till 11.30 am, according to a bulletin. Bhubaneswar roads were inundated with water as the capital received 36.6 mm of rain till the evening. The city saw traffic congestion in many areas.

Western Odisha also recorded intense rainfall with Subarnaput recording 99.99 mm, followed by Chandbali which recorded 53.6. Khurda received 40 mm rainfall while rainfall in Cuttack was 27 mm.

Intense rainfall was also recorded in Nayagarh, Baripada, Dhenakanal, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

In Jatni area of Khurda, several passengers were stuck in a bus that was half submerged in floodwater. All passengers safely deboarded the bus after wading in the water.

The prediction is -- intense rain of 20-30 mm per hour at intervals over the next few days. According to PTI, which quoted the weather department, monsoon trough was passing through Balasore.

Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Ganjam, Puri and Rayagada districts are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rain in some areas on Sunday.

There can be extremely heavy downpour at some places in Puri, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Monday, and in Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Boudh on Tuesday.

Landslides or Mudslides may trigger in vulnerable hilly areas, causing damage to roads and houses, the meteorological department said.

Fishermen has been advised to not go off the coast from Tuesday to Thursday as wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is expected over northwestern Bay of Bengal.

With Inputs from PTI.