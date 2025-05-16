Weather forecast: Heavy rains forecast in Andhra Pradesh, what to expect in Guntur

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for isolated pockets of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for today, warning of “heavy rain accompanied by lightning.” The weatherman further issued warnings of gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

"Gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph are expected at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while winds of 40–50 kmph are likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday," the IMD stated.

Parts of Rayalaseema were battered by heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh experienced light to moderate showers between Wednesday and Thursday. However, despite the rain, several regions across the state continued to reel under hot and humid conditions.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated on Saturday, 17 May, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning predicted across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds ranging from 40–50 kmph are also likely.

Guntur Weather Report Guntur is likely to witness light to moderate rain in isolated parts on Friday, and similar weather conditions are expected to persist across scattered regions of southern region until May19. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in the region from May 20 to 21.

Despite the wet spell, scorching temperatures persisted in parts of the state. On Thursday, Jangamaheswarapuram was the hottest location, recording 41°C. It was followed by Amaravati (40.8°C), Tirupati (40.6°C), Nandigama (40.1°C), and 40°C each in Ongole and Nellore.