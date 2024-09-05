Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

AP
Published5 Sep 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee
Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A France-based company that specializes in nuclear power and renewable energy has selected a site in eastern Tennessee to build a multibillion-dollar centrifuge uranium enrichment facility, Gov. Bill Lee announced.

The project was unveiled Wednesday in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where the 750,000-square-foot center for Orano USA will be built.

“Tennessee is the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, and we are proud to partner with Orano to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth and greater opportunity for Tennesseans," Lee said in a statement.

State officials did not release how much Orano USA will invest in the new site, but the project is expected to bring in 300 jobs.

Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO and president of Orano USA, said the next steps would involve securing “available federal support and customer commitments” and also obtaining a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Today we celebrate this major milestone towards bringing a new enrichment facility online to help meet our country’s need for an increased, secure domestic nuclear fuel supply,” Palayer added.

According to Knox News, the city of Oak Ridge, Roane County and the state's nuclear fund will each contribute $5 million to help cover the cost of the utility preparations for the site.

The announcement in Tennessee comes after President Joe Biden signed off on legislation in May designed to end the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The new law also released around $2.7 billion to expand the domestic uranium fuel industry.

About 12% of the uranium used to produce electricity at U.S. nuclear power plants is imported from Russia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Energy independence will be critical to our nation’s success,” said Senate Speaker Randy McNally, a Republican from Oak Ridge who also serves as lieutenant governor. “The development and expansion of clean and efficient nuclear power is the path to that independence.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsOrano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue