How India is planning affordable insurance cover for organ donors
The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization will meet Irdai to discuss insurance coverage for organ donors as demand for transplants rises and costs remain prohibitive.
In an effort to improve access to life-saving surgeries, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), an agency under the health ministry, is set to meet the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to explore ways to make transplant insurance more affordable and comprehensive, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Mint.