How India is planning affordable insurance cover for organ donors

"At Niva Bupa, organ transplant is covered across all our products. In cases where the insured is the receiver, the entire procedure — including both receiving and harvesting of the organ — is covered, even if the person donating the organ is not insured with us. We infact go o a step further by also covering organ donation by the insured. We believe donating an organ is a noble act, and individuals who choose to do so should be protected in case of any medical complications arising from the procedure.