To curb Covid spread ahead of a national festival, China has locked down 65 million of its citizens to keep up with the ‘zero-Covid' policy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough restrictions to keep the nation Covid-free. China is also discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays in an attempt to keep up with the “zero-Covid" policy. Most people in the city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in Tianjin, the authorities have moved the classes online after the city logged 14 new cases of Covid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough restrictions to keep the nation Covid-free. China is also discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays in an attempt to keep up with the “zero-Covid" policy. Most people in the city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in Tianjin, the authorities have moved the classes online after the city logged 14 new cases of Covid.
Videos of a drone with a loudspeaker attached to it appearing outside the windows of residential buildings and making announcements such as “the community is in total lockdown" and “stay in your room" have appeared on social media.
Videos of a drone with a loudspeaker attached to it appearing outside the windows of residential buildings and making announcements such as “the community is in total lockdown" and “stay in your room" have appeared on social media.
Another video showed people shouting from the apartments as the background voice says “everyone if going insane".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another video showed people shouting from the apartments as the background voice says “everyone if going insane".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“EVERYDAY , there are thousands of drones patrolling in China cities's sky and shouting out lockdown restrictions orders," a Twitter user said.
“EVERYDAY , there are thousands of drones patrolling in China cities's sky and shouting out lockdown restrictions orders," a Twitter user said.
On Monday, China registered a total of 1,552 new cases, the National Health Commission reported.
On Monday, China registered a total of 1,552 new cases, the National Health Commission reported.
Despite the relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-Covid" policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
Despite the relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-Covid" policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
10-12 September is China's mid-autumn festival, the country's second-most important holiday after the Lunar New Year. To discouraged domestic travel and thereby curb the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities have locked down about 65 million people inside the homes.
10-12 September is China's mid-autumn festival, the country's second-most important holiday after the Lunar New Year. To discouraged domestic travel and thereby curb the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities have locked down about 65 million people inside the homes.
The anti-virus measures have taken a major toll on the economy, travel and society in general, but China's ruling Communist Party says they are necessary to prevent a wider spread of the virus. The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.
The anti-virus measures have taken a major toll on the economy, travel and society in general, but China's ruling Communist Party says they are necessary to prevent a wider spread of the virus. The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.
In Chengdu, most residents have been confined to their residential compounds. In all, 33 cities are restricting residents to their homes or compounds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chengdu, most residents have been confined to their residential compounds. In all, 33 cities are restricting residents to their homes or compounds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Since the outbreak began, China has placed tens of millions of people under lockdowns several times that have been ruthlessly applied, sometimes preventing residents from obtaining food, health care and basic necessities.
Since the outbreak began, China has placed tens of millions of people under lockdowns several times that have been ruthlessly applied, sometimes preventing residents from obtaining food, health care and basic necessities.