China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough restrictions to keep the nation Covid-free. China is also discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays in an attempt to keep up with the “zero-Covid" policy. Most people in the city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in Tianjin, the authorities have moved the classes online after the city logged 14 new cases of Covid.

