Film producer Guneet Monga wrote a long note on Instagram in support of filmmaker Shaunak Sen and his film "All That Breathes", which lost to "Navalny" at the 95th Academy Awards. Acknowledging that she has learnt a lot from Shakun, she said ‘Oscars may have passed, but ….All That Breathes will continue to inspire’. Guneet's post came after her own film "The Elephant Whisperers" won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscar 2023.

Along with the note, she posted a photo of herself and Shaunak, both holding each other, with posters of the film in the background.

Guneet captioned the post, "My dear @shaunak_sen, it’s been such a pleasure learning from you! I love All That Breathes. In this last month, knowing you as a filmmaker and connecting with you has been an absolute honour. The world needs to see the brilliance of the cinema you create. Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema and for reminding us of the beauty and importance of preserving our world."

"All That Breathes will always boast of both Oscar and BAFTA nominations, while it has already won global accolades by winning at the Cannes Film Festival, Cinema Eye Honors Awards, American Society of Cinematographers USA, and Asia Pacific Screen Award. I would always put Shaunak Sen’s name as one of the most important filmmakers from India for the world to watch," she also wrote.

"Yesterday's Oscars may have passed, but the impact of All That Breathes and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts," she concluded.

Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers', a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.