Oscar have passed, but All That Breathes will continue to inspire, Guneet Monga's note for Shaunak Sen2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Yesterday's Oscars may have passed, but the impact of All That Breathes and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts, she wrote
Film producer Guneet Monga wrote a long note on Instagram in support of filmmaker Shaunak Sen and his film "All That Breathes", which lost to "Navalny" at the 95th Academy Awards. Acknowledging that she has learnt a lot from Shakun, she said ‘Oscars may have passed, but ….All That Breathes will continue to inspire’. Guneet's post came after her own film "The Elephant Whisperers" won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscar 2023.
