Guneet captioned the post, "My dear @shaunak_sen, it’s been such a pleasure learning from you! I love All That Breathes. In this last month, knowing you as a filmmaker and connecting with you has been an absolute honour. The world needs to see the brilliance of the cinema you create. Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema and for reminding us of the beauty and importance of preserving our world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}