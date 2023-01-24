Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR make it to the coveted list?

Oscar Nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Oscar awards for 202 are here! The Oscar nominations 2023 will be declared at 7 pm in India. We will know only at 7 pm. LiveMint will be updating LIVE on the Oscar nominations 2023. Stay with us for Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: The Oscar nominations 2023 will be declared today! Oscar awards, also known as Academy Awards, will be announced on 13 March 2023. The Oscar nominations 2023 for each category such as best actor male, best actor female, best songwriter etc will be announced today. The Oscar nominations 2023 will be out at 7 pm. Recently, RRR won the best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' song at Golden Globe Award. Will it be nominated at the Oscar awards too? Stay with LiveMint for LIVE updates on Oscar nominations 2023.
24 Jan 2023, 06:04 PM ISTShortlisted Indian films for Oscar awards 2023
Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are the four Indian films that have been shortlisted for the Oscar awards 2023. It is yet to be known if any of the Indian films will make it to the much-coveted Oscar nominations 2023.
24 Jan 2023, 05:59 PM ISTWho will announce Oscar nominations 2023?
Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: This year, the Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and actor Allison Williams at 7 pm IST.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
24 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM ISTOscar nominations: Time, date, other details
Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST, according to an official statement. So, set you alarm and stay tuned the nominees' announcements. Read here for all details.
24 Jan 2023, 05:41 PM ISTWill RRR make it to Oscar nominations 2023 list?
Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE Updates: SS Rajamouli’s RRR was recently awarded a Golden Globe for best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Weeks later, it’s time for the Oscar awards 2023. The nominations for the Oscar awards will be announced today, 24 January, at 7 pm. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 95th Oscar nominations 2023 today. And talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the 95th Oscar awards.Will RRR make it to the coveted list of Oscars? We will know at 7 pm. Stay tuned for Oscar nominations 2023 LIVE updates.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!