Oscars 2024: A big night for “Oppenheimer”

“Oppenheimer” swept, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy took home top acting awards, and John Cena took the stage without any clothes.

Oppenheimer won best picture, Ryan Gosling performed a rollicking version of “I’m Just Ken," “Killers of the Flower Moon" was shut out and host Jimmy Kimmel kept the attendees of 96th Academy Awards laughing with a lively monologue and bawdy bits— including John Cena presenting an award seemingly in the nude. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barbenheimer might have been a major theme going into the Oscars, but in the end, only one of the movies could win best picture. That award went to “Oppenheimer," which beat out “Barbie" and eight other films, and dominated other top categories, including best director (Christopher Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy) and best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

In Nolan’s portrait of the atomic bomb’s creator, Oscar voters chose a commercial hit that delivered grandeur, technical wizardry, an all-star cast and a story with huge historical stakes plus relevance to the scary state of geopolitics today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The triumph of “Oppenheimer" is also an unspoken win for the Academy Awards, often criticized for being disconnected from the tastes of regular moviegoers. “Oppenheimer" grossed about $329 million at the domestic box office—more than the previous seven best-picture winners combined.

Still, some fans will likely grumble that the bigger blockbuster, “Barbie," which seized the box-office crown last year, walked away with just one win, but played a dominant role in the award ceremony’s show.

Kimmel kicked off the Oscars ceremony with a Barbie skit, two songs from the movie were performed on stage—Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken" and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?"—and one presentation saw Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer") arguing with Ryan Gosling (“Barbie") about the importance of each film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The way this awards season turned out, wasn’t that much of a rivalry. So just let it go!" Blunt quipped before a segment on the art of stunt performing.

Gosling responded by offering his explanation for how the “Barbenheimer" moniker was formed: “I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer."

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," a dark tale about the murders of the Osage people, was nominated for 10 awards, but didn’t win any. Lily Gladstone was the first Native American to ever be nominated for best actress—and though it was a tight race, she was expected to win by many. In the end, the award for best actress went to Emma Stone for “Poor Things," a Frankenstein-like tale that explored the idea of womanhood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Poor Things," which took place in a fantastical steam-punky world, swept the awards for costume design, hair and makeup, and production design.

Alongside “Killers of the Flower Moon," “Maestro" was also snubbed.

Other best-picture-nominated films took home accolades in other categories. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the best supporting actress award for her role as a grieving mother in Alexander Payne’s boarding-school dramedy “The Holdovers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Zone of Interest," a Holocaust drama that focuses on the day-to-day lives of a Nazi family that lives next to Auschwitz, won the Oscar for best international feature film and best sound editing.

“Anatomy of a Fall," a French legal drama about a wife under suspicion for her husband’s death, won the Oscar for original screenplay. “American Fiction," which tells the story of a Black author who is shunned by the book world until he embraces racial stereotypes in his writing, won for best adapted screenplay.

And Wes Anderson got his first Oscar win—for best live-action short, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." (He was a no-show.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

