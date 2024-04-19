OTT and movie releases this week: Several movies and web series including Article 370, Appu, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and more are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

This week's film and web series releases span a wide range of genres, from action and drama to romance and mystery, offering something for everyone. Moviegoers can anticipate an exhilarating cinematic experience ahead.

Let's have a peek into the OTT releases scheduled for the upcoming week:

Article 370

Release date: April 19

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial venture, "Article 370," delves into the narrative surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam takes on the role of an intelligence officer in this political action thriller. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also features Priyamani in a prominent role.

Appu

Release date: April 19

Platform: In theatres

"Appu" stands as India's pioneering 4K animated feature film, advocating for the imperative cause of elephant conservation. The captivating plot revolves around the story of an elephant calf whose mother falls prey to poachers while his father is taken captive. The tale of this spirited baby elephant is adapted from the popular Appu Series Franchise.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Release date: April 19

Platform: In theatres

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is a romantic comedy that boasts a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’ Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, with Vidya Balan leading the ensemble. With the tagline "Let Love Confuse You," the film injects a modern twist into traditional love narratives, as Vidya Balan portrays Kavya and Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of Ani. The film explores the complexities of love and betrayal.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2)

Release date: April 19

Platform: In theatres

Dibakar Banerjee's cult franchise returns with "Love Sex aur Dhokha 2," the much-anticipated sequel to the acclaimed "Love Sex aur Dhokha" (2010). The film delves into the dangers of social media and our digitally-driven society, weaving together interconnected stories set in reality shows, the gaming world, and media landscapes. The film's ensemble cast features Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit, Swastika Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, and Mouni Roy.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!