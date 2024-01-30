OTT platforms in the soup after theatrical films come on the radar
The recent takedown of Tamil film Annapoorani-The Goddess of Food by Netflix after a backlash from Hindu groups has rendered streaming platforms vulnerable
NEW DELHI : Video streaming platforms that were already treading with care when it came to tackling political or religious themes in the originals commissioned by them, have now found themselves in the soup with films that have released in theatres after censor board approval coming on the radar once on OTT. So far, mainstream theatrical films were being seen as a safer bet given that they were already exposed to wider audiences and passed by the censor board, but the recent takedown of Tamil film Annapoorani-The Goddess of Food by Netflix after a backlash from Hindu groups has rendered streaming platforms vulnerable. Content creators and streaming platforms are now fearing a separate certification and censorship process for OTT content, signs of which are already present in portions of the draft broadcast bill.