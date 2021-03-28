Building on wide audiences acquired during the covid-19 lockdown in 2020, video streaming services are expected to spend over ₹1,920 crore in creating original content for India in 2021 - 17% more than ₹1,400 crore spent in 2019.

The platforms will further increase spends, including on sports, to ₹30,000 crore, during 2021-25, according to the latest Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report.

Around 500 original titles are expected to be released in 2021 across platforms as opposed to 385 titles in 2019 and 220 in 2020.

Despite a bigger opportunity, OTT players spent slightly over ₹1,020 crore on creating around 1,200 hours of original content in 2020, thanks to halted production during the lockdown, the report said.

The investment in original content makes sense given that viewers are increasingly learning to pay for the video content they consume—in 2020, 29 million subscribers paid for 53 million OTT video subscriptions (not counting subscriptions bundled along with data plans), a figure that is estimated to increase to 39 million subscribers for 71 million subscriptions in 2021.

While government pressure and recent controversies may have prompted OTT players to rethink strategies and scripts, the continued investment and focus on India, which they consider a lucrative market, is evident in the number of originals lined up, besides the fact that big Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor are all set to make web debuts.

“We are investing how much is required (in India), you can’t look at storytelling in terms of a budget, different films need different budgets and instead of trying to qualify it with a figure, it’s the number of titles you see coming (that gives a sense)," Srishti Behl Arya, director, international original film, Netflix India had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

However, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content at Netflix India, had added that the service which has 40 plus originals scheduled for 2021 and is expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020, would be spending more than the ₹3,000 crore figure quoted by founder Reed Hastings for 2019 and 2020 on his visit to the country more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, rival Amazon Prime Video has 50 local originals in various stages of development and 30 in various stages of production. Add to that the advent and consolidation of regional players such as aha Video (Telugu), Koode (Malayalam) and City Shor TV (Gujarati) off late.

Demand for original content will double by 2023 from 2019 levels to over 3,000 hours per year, according to the report, and the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will cross 50% of the total time spent by 2025, easing past Hindi at 45%.

“Ever since movie theatres shut, OTT platforms came to the audience's rescue, gaining significant momentum, the credit for which, to a large extent, goes to digitisation, cost-effective internet plans, and surge in smartphone consumption patterns, among other factors. India is not only one of the fastest-growing media and entertainment markets globally, but is also well poised to keep this momentum ablaze," Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing, direct revenue and analytics, ALTBalaji, said.

While 95% of the viewing on OTT platforms currently happens for web shows, docudramas could emerge as a genre soon, said Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media, adding that they are working on nearly 20 originals this year versus 14 in 2020. Thrillers and humour always work, while crime could see more exposure, he added.

India is an ethnically diverse nation, and Indians love consuming real and relatable content in their preferred languages, said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India.

“With people being forced to stay indoors, OTT content has moved from personal consumption to family consumption. Looking at the current trends, the next wave of growth in OTT platforms seems to be driven by hyper personalisation of content across devices, platforms, and geographies," Kalra said, adding that the company foresees the next wave of growth to come from tier-II and tier-III cities looking for diversity in original content and genres.

