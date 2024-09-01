Cinema lovers and enthusiasts can gear up for another month full of enticing new releases on online streaming platforms. Ranging from adrenaline-pumping action-thriller movies to heartwarming comedy and romance dramas, the world of online streaming has in store a treat for the eyes to keep you glued to your screens.
The long list of diverse content with an array of genres including new originals will hit the screens on OTT platforms in September such as JioCinema, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sony LIV and Disney+Hotstar Give below is a compiled list of OTT releases in September.
Release Date: September 12
The story revolves around the protagonist Emily who navigates through both personal and professional challenges as she takes a trip to Rome. Part 2 of the Netflix show offers exciting blend of romance in the City of Light.
Release Date: September 10
The crime-thriller Malayalam movie is set against the backdrop of a tumultuous political landscape. The story revolves around a probe at a local police station and depicts courage and resilience.
Release Date: September 6
Ananya Panday's romantic comedy series depicts the protagonist, who is a billionaire fashionista, navigating through life challenges after being disowned by her family. Collin D'Cunha directorial drama series explores the quirks and complexities of modern relationships.
Release Date: September 13
The fictional story delves into the dark secrets of a clandestine organisation. Inspired by true events, the storyline of the gripping thriller revolves around basti (slum) children who go missing from Sector 36, As investigation proceeds and dark secrets unfold, a determined police officer is on the track to trace serial killer.
Release Date: September 13
Jeremy Saulnier directorial action-packed drama shows an ex-Marine confronting the harsh terrain of Rebel Ridge. He finds himself entangled in a web of small-town corruption as his efforts to post bail for his cousin lead to a violent confrontation with the local police chief.
Some other releases are given below:
Release Date: September 6
Release Date: September 5
Release Date: September 13
Release Date: September 18
Release Date: September 19
Release Date: September 3
Release Date: September 19
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess