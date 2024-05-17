OTT releases: Explore new releases on popular OTT platforms this week featuring a variety of genres. Major attractions include 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' 'Bastar: The Naxal Story,' ‘The 8 Show’.

The lineup of this week's new releases on popular OTT platforms, featuring a range of genres such as action, drama, romance, and mystery, is out.

OTT platforms ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Apple TV, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST, and others offer a variety of contentt his week. Major attractions include the animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', the film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ and The 8 Show.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood OTT release date: May 17

Platforms: Disney+ Hotstar

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood,’ is an animated series which is a prequel to the iconic Bahubali films. The series revolves around the early exploits of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. It takes viewers to explore pivotal events that shaped their legendary statuses.

The 8 Show OTT release date: May 17

Platform: Netflix

'The 8 Show' is South Korea's dark comedy thriller series. The tale takes viewers on an intense journey through eight individuals competing in a high-stakes contest while being trapped within an eight-storey building. It delves into themes of human desperation, collaboration and competition.

The Big Cigar OTT release date: May 17

Platform: Apple TV+

This captivating series revolves around the audacious escape plan of Huey P. Newton, the Black Panther Party co-founder disguised as a fictional movie production. Starring André Holland, the series captures the high-octane drama of true with a blend of historical events encapsulated with cinematic storytelling.

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT release date: May 17

Platform: ZEE5

Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ revolves around the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Its star cast includes Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, and Raima Sen in significant roles. Adah Sharma plays the role of IPS officer Neerja Madhavan, who navigates through the ethical complexities of her duty.

Randhane Bandhan OTT release date: May 20

Platform: ZEE5

This competitive cooking show in the Bengali language features family members pairing up to create delicious dishes. They compete against other families for the prestigious title.

Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT release date: May 17

Platform: ZEE5

Vasanthabalan directorial ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ starring Sriya Reddy is a Tamil crime thriller film. The story revolves around the investigations surrounding a CM's corruption trial. The drama extends to a Jharkhand murder and killings that take unexpected twist.

