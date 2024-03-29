OTT platforms are continuously evolving and deliver fresh content every week, catering to various tastes. Know this week's line-up of new releases on popular OTTs that includes various genres including action, drama, romance or mystery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OTT platforms like ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST and more, promise a little something for everyone. Let's have a look at some of the most promising releases this week, from documentaries like ‘True Story of Angelina Jolie’ to Hindi movie Farrey.

Patna Shukla OTT release date : March 29 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform : Disney+Hotstar

In the Hindi legal-drama, Raveena Tandon plays the protagonist. The story revolves around a small-time lawyer and housewife who fights a case against the education mafia. Her family's safety comes under threat while she leads her battle against corruption.

A Gentleman in Moscow OTT release date : March 29 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform : Jio Cinema

This English drama show chronicles the life of a Russian aristocrat named Alexander Rostov. The storyline revolves around Bolshevik Revolution where Alexander Rostov is sentenced to indefinite house arrest at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow and thus spared from execution. Over time, Rostov adapts to his new reality within the confines of the hotel amid the political turmoil and forges unlikely friendships.

True Story of Angelina Jolie OTT release date : March 29 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform : ZEE5

Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, Angelina Jolie's documentary in English shows her life journey and makes big revelations about her career. The documentary gives an insight to lesser-known stories of the Academy Award-winning actress revealed by film experts and kin.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT release date : March 30

Platform : Netflix

Kapil Sharma will be reuniting with his former colleague and friend Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Show. They will be joined by Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Meanwhile, the recent promos feature Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Dead Enders OTT release date : April 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform : DUST

The plot of this English movie revolves around a disaffected gas station clerk who finds out why they call it the "graveyard shift". The film shows oil drillers setting loose an ancient race of mind-controlling parasites.

She OTT release date : April 1

Platform : DUST

This English movie depicts London in the year 2091 where two service androids, a male and a female, are abandoned in an apartment following the city's evacuation. The female android aspires to know what is outside the door after several decades.

Heer Tey Tedhi Kheer OTT release date : April 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform : ZEE5

This Punjubi drama show depicts how fate brings a clumsy but cheerful Heer and DJ, a rigid man, together in marriage. Its for the viewers to find out whether Heer can overcome the challenge of being a mother-in-law to his three older daughters-in-law.

Farrey OTT release date : April 5

Platform : ZEE5

The story of this Hindi drama movie revolves around an orphan genius, Niyati who gets a scholarship to attend an elite school. Learn how the protagonist gets entangled in a cheating racket after she helps a rich but academically weak classmate during the exams.

(With inputs from OTT Play) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

