As summer reaches its peak, Bill Gates has once again compiled a list of recommendations for what to watch and read. This year's selection features four books covering a range of genres, from historical fiction to insightful explorations of generosity and education.

In a post on X, Gates said, “I didn’t intend to go deep on the topic of service with my summer list—but it’s certainly as relevant today as ever. I hope you’re inspired to read or watch one of these recommendations."

Gates suggests checking out "Slow Horses," a British spy series he recently binge-watched on Apple TV.

Here is the list:

1. The Women, by Kristin Hannah “This terrific novel tells the story of a U.S. Army nurse who serves two tours on the frontlines in Vietnam before returning home to a country rocked by protest and anti-war sentiment," Gates said in a blog.

2. Infectious Generosity, by Chris Anderson Chris, who has been the curator of TED Talks for more than two decades, explores how the internet can amplify the impact of generosity. "He offers a plan for how everyone—including individuals, governments, and businesses—can foster more generosity," he added.

3. Brave New Words, by Sal Khan Sal—the founder of Khan Academy—has been a pioneer in the field of education technology since long before the rise of artificial intelligence. “So the vision he lays out in Brave New Words for how AI will improve education is well grounded. Sal argues that AI will radically improve both outcomes for students and the experiences of teachers, and help make sure everyone has access to a world-class education," Gates wrote in the blog.

4. Slow Horses Gates wrote in his blog that he had read several of John le Carré's novels, and "two of my favourite movies are Spy Game and Three Days of the Condor. I'd put Slow Horses up there with the best of them."

Speaking about the series, he wrote, “It’s a British series about undercover agents assigned to Slough House, a fictional group inside MI5 where people are sent when they mess up badly, but not quite badly enough to get fired. Gary Oldman plays the head of Slough House, who’s basically the polar opposite of James Bond."

He noted that like le Carré novels, Slow Horses has enough complex characters and plots.

Where to watch Slow Horses in India? Slow Horses is only available on Apple TV+. Subscription is available in India for a monthly subscription of ₹99 per month after a free 7‑day trial.

Watch the trailer here:

5. How to Know a Person, by David Brooks Gates said that he liked David's previous book, The Road to Character, but this one is "even better".

“His key premise is one I haven't found elsewhere: that conversational and social skills aren't just innate traits—they can be learned and improved upon. And he provides practical tips for what he calls “loud listening," a practice that can help the people around you feel heard and valued," he further added.

