New releases on OTT platforms offer something for everyone, from crime dramas to romantic comedies and thrillers. Here's a list of the most promising releases this week, from 'Love at First Sight,' ‘A Million Miles Away ’ to 'Kaala, ‘Wilderness,’ and more.

OTT platforms are continuously delivering fresh content, catering to various tastes, be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's lineup of new releases on popular OTTs like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video promises a little something for everyone. Here's a list of the most promising releases this week, from “Love at First Sight," "A Million Miles Away " to "Kaala," "Wilderness," and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the OTT releases to watch this week: Kaala (Disney+Hotstar) - Released on September 15th. A crime drama thriller series directed by Bejoy Nambiar, focusing on the investigation of the "kaala dhan" or black money case by an IB Officer.

Wilderness (Amazon Prime Video) - Released on September 15th. Adapted from B.E. Jones' novel, is a gripping British crime drama series. It unravels the story of a seemingly perfect young British couple whose dream vacation takes a dark turn, transforming their lives from joy to anger and vengeance. The show stars Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Eric Balfour, delivering compelling performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘Emergency Alert’ on your phone? Telcom department clarifies, ‘Please ignore’. Here's what it means A Million Miles Away (Amazon Prime Video) - Released on September 15th An inspirational movie based on NASA flight engineer Jose Hernandez's life journey. He overcame obstacles to fulfill his dream of reaching the stars.

Love at First Sight (Netflix) - Released on September 15 A romantic comedy where Hadley and Oliver fall in love at first sight but face a twist of fate that separates them.

Miseducation (Netflix) - Released on September 15 Crafted by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, is a South African teen comedy series. It revolves around a young aspiring influencer who enrolls in a modest university in a small town. Her goal is to rebuild her social standing after a public embarrassment. The show's cast includes Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Preven Reddy, Micaela Tucker, Mpho Sebeng, Luyanda Zwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Mamarumo Marokane, Nicole Bessick, and Camilla Waldman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ITC-backed Yoga Bar enters kids’ food market The Other Black Girl (Disney+Hotstar) - Released on September 15 It is a comedy-drama series centred around Nella, the sole black employee in her company. Her excitement grows when Hazel joins the workplace. As they bond, they uncover dark secrets within the company. The show features actors including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, Eric McCormack, Garcelle Beauvais, and Bellamy Young.

Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai (Zee5) - Releases on September 18 Ambika, in an effort to challenge the stereotype that daughters-in-law cause division in families, takes it upon herself to nurture an orphaned girl, grooming her to become an exemplary daughter-in-law in the future.