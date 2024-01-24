OTT superstars driving streaming platform decisions
Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, and Pankaj Tripathi not only make ₹3-4 crore per title, they are also seen as so bankable in the plateauing OTT ecosystem that platforms are willing to wait until they can come on board.
NEW DELHI : A handful of top OTT stars, who are now seen across premium web originals, have gained so much popularity over the past few years that streaming projects are being mounted on their names.
