OTTplay Awards held this year in association with HT City, took plat in the financial capital - Mumbai - on Saturday, March 22. Celebrating talent in films and series across all Indian languages in the OTT entertainment space, this year's edition honoured exceptional performers including Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol, Rana Daggubati, Kani Kusruti and Manoj Bajpayee.