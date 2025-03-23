Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
OTTplay Awards held this year in association with HT City, took plat in the financial capital - Mumbai - on Saturday, March 22. Celebrating talent in films and series across all Indian languages in the OTT entertainment space, this year's edition honoured exceptional performers including Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol, Rana Daggubati, Kani Kusruti and Manoj Bajpayee.
Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Kubra Sait, OTTplay Awards recognised the work of actors and filmmakers alike. The third edition of OTTplay Awards featured the tagline “One Nation, One Award.” Let's have a look at the full list of this year's winners.
