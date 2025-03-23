OTTplay Awards 2025: From Heeramandi’s Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti’s Kajol to Rana Daggubati - Full winners list here

OTTplay Awards 2025: The third edition of these awards recognised the exceptional performance of actors and filmmakers, with Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol and Rana Daggubati featuring among the celebrated winners. The ceremony was held in Mumbai on March 22.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Mar 2025, 01:08 PM IST
OTTplay Awards 2025: Heeramandi’s Aditi Rao Hydari received ’Best Actor Female’ award in popular series category.(Instagram @OTTplay Awards)

OTTplay Awards held this year in association with HT City, took plat in the financial capital - Mumbai - on Saturday, March 22. Celebrating talent in films and series across all Indian languages in the OTT entertainment space, this year's edition honoured exceptional performers including Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol, Rana Daggubati, Kani Kusruti and Manoj Bajpayee.

Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Kubra Sait, OTTplay Awards recognised the work of actors and filmmakers alike. The third edition of OTTplay Awards featured the tagline “One Nation, One Award.” Let's have a look at the full list of this year's winners.

OTTplay Awards 2025: Full list of winners

  • Versatile Performer of the Year (Female): Kani Kusruti for Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, Thalaimai Seyalagam, Killer Soup and Nagendran's Honeymoons
  • Trailblazer of the Year (Male): Sri Murali for Bagheera
  • Versatile Performer of the Year (Male): Sidhant Gupta for Freedom at Midnight and Black Warrant
  • Trailblazer of the Year (Female): Divya Dutta for Bandish Bandits 2 and Sharmaji Ki Beti
  • Best Actor (Male) - Popular (Movie): Manoj Bajpayee for Despatch
  • Best Actor Female - Popular (Movie): Kajol for Do Patti
  • Best Talk Show Host: Rana Daggubati for The Rana Daggubati Show

  • Best Documentary Series: The Roshans
  • Best Showrunner: Sooraj Bharjatya for Bada Naam Karenge
  • Best Reality Show: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives
  • Best Non-Scripted Show: Bimal Unnikrishnan for Shark Tank
  • Rising Star: Avneet Kaur for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage
  • Best OTT Debut (Series): Vedhika for Yakshini
  • Pioneering contributions to new-wave cinema: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar
  • Best Actor in a Negative Role (Movie): Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

  • Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie): Priya Mani for Bhaamakalapam 2
  • Breakthrough Performance Male (Movie): Avinash Tiwary for The Mehta Boys
  • Breakthrough Performance Female (Movie): Shalini Pandey for Maharaj
  • Best Supporting Actor Male (Series): Rahul Bhatt for Black Warrant
  • Best Supporting Actor Female (Series): Jyotika for Dabba Cartel
  • Best Actor in a Comedy (Series): Neeraj Madhav for Love Under Construction
  • Breakthrough Performance Male (Series): Abhishek Kumar for Thalaivettiyan Palayam
  • Breakthrough Performance Female (Series): Patralekha for IC814
  • Promising Actor (Male): Aparshakti Khurana for Berlin
  • Promising Actor (Female): Hina Khan for Griha Laxmi
  • Best Director (Series): Nikkhil Advani for Freedom at Midnight and Pradeep Maddali for Vikkatakavi
  • Best Actor Male - Critics (Series): Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok Season 2
  • Best Actor Female - Critics (Series): Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
  • Best Actor Male - Popular (Series): Raghav Juyal for Gyaraah Gyaraah
  • Best Actor Female - Popular (Series): Aditi Rao Hydari for Heeramandi
  • Best Series: Panchayat Season 3
  • Best Director (Movie): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
  • Best Actor Male - Critics (Movie): Anupam Kher for Vijay 69 and The Signature
  • Best Actor Female - Critics (Movie): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Manorathangal and Her
  • Best Movie: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for Girls Will Be Girls

