OTTplay shines on the global stage, wins big at INMA Global Media Awards 2024
OTTplay has won Gold (first place) in the Best Product Iteration category and Silver (second place) in the category for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand
HT Labs-backed OTTplay has scored big at the esteemed INMA Global Media Awards 2024, reaffirming its position in the digital media landscape. OTTplay has won Gold (first place) in the Best Product Iteration category and Silver (second place) in the category for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand.