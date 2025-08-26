‘Our DNA is the same’: At RSS 100 years event, Mohan Bhagwat says India’s time to be Vishwaguru has come

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, 26 August, emphasised that shared ancestral traditions have united people across undivided India for millennia, arguing that the DNA of all who have lived in the subcontinent for over 40,000 years is fundamentally the same.

Advertisement

Speaking at “100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons” at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Bhagwat defined the idea of ‘Hindu’ not in narrow religious terms, but in broader outlines of geography, heritage and common cultural traditions. “Some people know but do not acknowledge themselves as Hindus, while some others do not yet realise it,” he observed.

Also Read | Stung by criticism, Shivakumar offers apology for singing RSS anthem

He underlined that the essence of identity was not tied to territory alone but to devotion towards Bharat Mata and to the enduring traditions of ancestors. “Our DNA is the same… Living in harmony is our culture,” he said.

Reflecting on independent India’s trajectory, Bhagwat asserted that the country had not yet achieved its rightful global standing in the 75 years since Independence. The RSS, he said, seeks to shape India into a Vishwaguru — a guiding force for the world — and the time for such a contribution has arrived.

Advertisement

He stressed that this ambition required social transformation above all else. “If we have to make the country rise, then it will not happen by leaving the job to someone. Everybody has a role to play. Politicians, governments and political parties may assist, but the real driver will be the transformation of society itself,” he said.

Also Read | Retired ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar reveals shocking details, says THIS

Since antiquity, Mohan Bhagwat added, Indians have recognised the divinity that binds all human beings, without discriminating among people. The term Hindu, he reminded, was coined by outsiders to describe those living on this land. Hindus, he argued, are not defined by conflict but by their willingness to pursue their own path while respecting others.

The event marked the beginning of a three-day lecture series in which RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to engage with a diverse group of eminent personalities. RSS national publicity head Sunil Ambekar said the discussions would allow the chief to share his views on the key issues confronting Indian society today.