‘Our drones became the eyes in the skies…’: Gautam Adani on Adani Defence’s role in Operation Sindoor | Watch

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said Adani Defence played a key role in Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May in response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam. He praised the Indian armed forces for their efforts, noting that Adani Defence’s drones and anti-drone systems were deployed at the frontlines of the operation.

“When it comes to Adani Defence – Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered. Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens. As I have always believed, we don't operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters - where India needs us the most,” Adani said while addressing the 33rd annual general meeting of Adani Group shareholders.

‘India knows the worst of peace, but if…’ “This year, during Operation Sindoor, our brave men and women in uniform stood tall. Not for fame, not for medals - but for duty,” Gautam Adani said.

“Their courage reminded us that peace is never free. It is earned. And the freedom to dream, to build, and to lead stands firmly on the shoulders of those who protect. Operation Sindoor showed that India knows the worst of peace, but if someone shows us an eye, we know how to respond in their language,” he added.

He emphasised that their objective is not to merely establish businesses and cater to markets but to “create new possibilities and serve our nation's destiny”.

Operation Sindoor Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on 7 May after 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. The nine sites were targeted in a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” manner. On 10 May, India hit “precision strikes” at Pakistan air bases, namely Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur and Sialkot as a result of Pakistan's shelling and attacks across the border areas in the country.

Tribute to Air India plane crash victims The billionaire businessman paid tributes to victims involved in Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that took place on 12 June in Ahmedabad, where over 250 were killed, including people on the ground.