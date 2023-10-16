Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the country's support to Israel amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, an Israeli minister thanked the Indian leadership and citizens for supporting their fight against “jihadist barbaric Islamist". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I want to tell the people of India - we share the same values, we cherish life, we cherish good...We believe in human values," Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

"I want to thank the leadership of India, the people of India for being with us shoulder-to-shoulder in this fight against brutal jihadist barbaric Islamist. This is not just our war, this is your war too and we will win it together with your support," he added.

Israel declared a war against Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, on October 7, hours after the fighters affiliated to the latter carried out raids at various settlements and military posts in southern Israel. The Hamas attack has reportedly led to the death of 1,200 persons, including soldiers and civilians. The offensive launched by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has led to the death of an estimated 2,300 persons, including over 1,400 civilians, as per the UN figures.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have backed Israel's “right to self defence", even as a number of rights groups have accused the country of violating international laws through its barrage of bombings in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 10 that he received a phone call from Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who updated him about the situation.

"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he tweeted.

A statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, however, also reiterated the call for a “sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine".

"Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel," it stated on October 12.

