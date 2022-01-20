New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the progress of the people lies in the progress of the nation itself.

"Today crores of Indians are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our dreams and the country's dreams are not different. Our personal and country's achievements are not different. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation," the Prime Minister said while virtually delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.

Speaking at the event the Prime Minister further said, "The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India."

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.

