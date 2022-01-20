Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / ‘Our progress lies in progress of nation’: PM Modi at Brahma Kumaris event

‘Our progress lies in progress of nation’: PM Modi at Brahma Kumaris event

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris.
1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the progress of the people lies in the progress of the nation itself.

"Today crores of Indians are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our dreams and the country's dreams are not different. Our personal and country's achievements are not different. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation," the Prime Minister said while virtually delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.

Speaking at the event the Prime Minister further said, "The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India."

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. 

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. 

