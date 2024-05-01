'Sympathy goes out to...': AstraZeneca reaffirms safety of Covishield, Vaxzevria vaccines amid blood clot concerns
AstraZeneca reaffirms commitment to patient safety and safety profile of vaccines amid concerns over rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca had acknowledged that its Covid vaccines, Covishield and Vaxzevria, ‘can, in very rare cases, cause Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS)’.
Amid recent concerns over potential rare side effects of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical giant has reaffirmed its dedication to patient safety, while underscoring its overall safety profile.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message