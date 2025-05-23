Out on bail, Karnataka gang-rape accused get grand welcome with cars, music; FIR filed: Viral video

Seven men accused of gangraping a girl in January 2024 received a grand welcome from supporters upon their release from jail in Karnataka's Haveri district on Wednesday, May 21, night. The celebration, which included a procession with cars, music, and victory signs, drew widespread outrage.

Advertisement

Flanked by at least 20 supporters, the five-car convoy of the gang-rape accused took out the victory parade through Akki Alur town. Videos of the victory parade showed one of the gang-rape accused standing through a car’s sunroof, as supporters on bikes and in cars moved through a road, flashing victory signs.

Advertisement

Taking cognizance of the matter, the local police have booked all seven men for unlawful assembly. They have been identified as Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri.

Haveri superintendent of police (SP) Amshu Kumar has informed that the accused involved in the procession will soon be arrested. “The incident came to our notice. An FIR has been registered against all seven for organising the procession without permission. They will be arrested and produced before the court soon,” he said.

The case dates back to January 2024 when several men barged through a hotel room of an interfaith couple. The case initially appeared to be one of moral policing, but the woman later alleged that she was forcibly taken to a forest and gangraped. Also Read | Who is Shivalik Sharma? Former Mumbai Indians cricketer accused of rape charges

Advertisement