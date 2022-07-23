Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind asks parties to rise above partisan politics2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 10:27 PM IST
- President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony was organised by the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Read to know more
In his farewell speech, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties in the country to shun partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of the people. President Ram Nath Kovind also asked the citizens to use Gandhian principles to express opposition and pursue demands.