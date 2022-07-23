In his farewell speech, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties in the country to shun partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of the people. President Ram Nath Kovind also asked the citizens to use Gandhian principles to express opposition and pursue demands.

In his address to parliamentarians at Parliament's Central Hall, President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the value of peace and harmony. He noted that people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals.

President Kovind's comments assume significance as Opposition parties have continued to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings over a number of issues.

President Kovind said he was part of a big family, that included the Parliamentarians. “Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart," he said.

"As in any family, Parliament has at times differences and different political parties may have different views on the way forward. But we are all members of this parliamentary family whose top priority is to work continuously in the interest of the giant family which is our nation," he said.

The ceremony to bid farewell to President Kovind was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among others. President Kovind's term ends on Sunday, July 24.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25, becoming the first tribal to occupy the country's highest constitutional post. In his farewell speech, President Kovind congratulated Droupadi Murmu, saying the country would benefit from her guidance.

“I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the next President of India. The country will benefit from her guidance," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tomorrow on the eve of demitting office, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

(With inputs from agencies)