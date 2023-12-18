Outlook 2024: Modi, Putin, Trump set to dominate global politics in 2024. Key elections to shape future of democracy
Next year's elections in Taiwan, Russia, India, and the United States will determine the governance of over a quarter of the world's population
Russia's Vladimir Putin looks set to remain in power until at least 2030; India's Narendra Modi seems certain to extend his rule to 2029; and Donald Trump could return to the White House despite charges of subverting U.S. democracy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message