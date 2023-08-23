Outside Funders Fuel Bankruptcy Lawsuits
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Summary
- A loan to fund litigation over ownership of an oil driller has itself spawned a lawsuit in bankruptcy court, an increasingly fertile ground for investing in legal claims
Benefit Street Partners and other unsecured creditors of oil driller Sanchez Energy wrested control of the reorganized company from senior lenders earlier this month. They have had little time to celebrate.
