Outstanding dues of private power gencos to hit a four-year low: Crisil

“Under the stimulus, disbursements cumulating to ~ ₹1.05 trillion are expected to be provided by the end of this fiscal, of which nearly 40-45% will be to clear dues of thermal IPPs. About ₹30,000 crore has already been disbursed in the previous fiscal which arrested the rise in receivables to an estimated ~125 days as of March 2021 (compared with ~117 days as of March 2020)," the report added.