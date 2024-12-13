Several IndiGo passengers scheduled to travel between Istanbul, Mumbai and Delhi were allegedly starnded at the Istanbul airport for around 24 hours. The flyers took to their social media accounts on X, and LinkedIn to post that they had been stranded without any food and accommodation. Over 1000 passengers have been stranded by the budget carrier, read one of the flyer's posts on X.

“ This delay isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?,” one flyer lashed out at IndiGo airlines on X.

‘More than 1000 people stranded…’ The IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Mumbai was delayed by 14 hours, and no prior information was given to the passengers, another flyer posted on X.

“Indigo flight 6E 18 from Istanbul to Mumbai is postponed by 14 hours without any prior intimation. There are more than 1000 people stranded here in the airport without a single authority to help,” another user complained on X.

‘No one is responding…’ “@IndiGo6E you piece of trash. Multiple people who missed the Istanbul Mumbai flight and are stuck here. No one from Indigo is responding. Customer care is not reachable!” another passenger shared the woes on X.

One of the passengers, Anushri Bhansali, stated that the IndiGo flight was delayed twice by an hour, then cancelled, and finally rescheduled 12 hours later, leaving passengers stranded. While mentioning about her exhaustion, and fever, Bhansali added that passengers were not provided with accommodation, meal vouchers, or any assistance from an IndiGo representative at the airport, stated a report by NDTV.

IndiGo among worst airlines Earlier this month, IndiGo refuted an AirHelp survey which alleged that the airline came among the worst on the basis of certain parameters including punctuality, reported PTI.

