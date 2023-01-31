Over 2,000 Tesco jobs at risk under cost-cutting overhaul plans2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:09 PM IST
The grocer is introducing shift leader roles into its larger stores, allowing it to cull 1,750 other management positions, apart from shutting its food counters and hot delis
Tesco Plc is eliminating hundreds of manager roles across its stores and closing all remaining food counters and hot delis as the UK’s biggest supermarket operator seeks to cut costs. The grocer is introducing shift leader roles into its larger stores, allowing it to cull 1,750 other management positions.
