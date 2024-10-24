Two crore freshers will get opportunity to work with Swiggy, Phonepe, PwC. Here’s how

Thanks to Apna Jobs, a professional networking platform, more than two crore freshers from 2,500 cities across India will have the opportunity to work with over 7 lakh companies, such as Swiggy, Phonepe, PwC, and Leverage Edu. The platform has launched Apna Canvas to help recruiters tackle hiring challenges.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and freshers. Apna Canvas will try to streamline the hiring and talent assessment for freshers with zero to three years of work experience.

Nearly 41 lakh students graduate every year in India, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21. The Apna Canvas platform aims to help graduates by connecting them to companies. It is a centralised platform that will help freshers get assessed and hired.

The platform will provide a wider talent pool and minimise logistics requirements for companies. Additionally, it will save time, costs and effort in the hiring process. The tech-driven platform will enable companies to hire people beyond metro cities, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

"ApnaCanvas is an audacious initiative that fills a crucial gap in the recruitment ecosystem, which no one was addressing. With 41 lakh graduates each year and no centralised platform for freshers, we saw this opportunity and took it upon ourselves to solve it. Companies like PWC, Swiggy, and PhonePe coming on board highlight its immense potential. This platform is poised to transform the fresher hiring landscape in India, and we're incredibly excited about the impact it will have,” Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna.co said.