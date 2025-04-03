Over 200 Indian passengers stranded in Turkey after London-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing

More than 200 Indian passengers have been stuck in a remote airport in Turkey for nearly a whole day after their Mumbai-bound flight made an emergency landing.

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai had to make an emergency landing at remote Diyarbakir Airport (DIY) in Turkey, News18 reported on Thursday. This has left the passengers stranded at the airport for 16 hours.

Why are passengers stuck at Turkey airport for 16 hours? The Indian passengers travelling from London to Mumbai had to undergo an emergency landing when their flight faced a medical emergency. However, the plane, VS 358, landed at the Diyarbakir Airport, which is not equipped to handle such situations.

Passengers were reportedly told that the aircraft faced some technical glitch during the landing, and making arrangements for an alternate flight is taking time.

Stranded passengers left in dark, no accommodation provided Virgin Atlantic airline has not made a clear announcement yet about alternate arrangement, leaving passengers in the dark regarding their onward journey to Mumbai.

“Emergency landing was made as one passenger had a panic attack. The airport in Turkey is not efficient enough to handle the aircraft,” one of the passengers was quoted as saying by News18.

They have reportedly asked the airline to arrange an alternative mode of transportation as fast as possible.

Passengers also complained that they were not provided with an accommodation.

“We’ve not received accommodations and we can’t even leave the airport as this is a military base,” one of the passengers told News18.

Pilot dead in IAF plane crash in Jamnagar In other news, a wo-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF informed on Thursday.

The IAF further stated that one of the pilots tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

According to the statement by IAF's Media Co-ordination Centre on X, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

“An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” the IAF said in a statement.