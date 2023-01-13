Over 30,000 lay-offs in Indian tech sector in last two years: Check list

When the covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the world almost went into a shutdown. Big companies and startups started layoffs and freezed hiring. Over the past two years, more than 30,000 people lost their jobs in India in the tech sector. According to Layoffs.fyi – online platform that is tracking tech layoffs since covid-19, Ola laid off about 2,600 employees between 2020 and 2022.
The ride-hailing platform cut 1,400 jobs or 35% of its workforce in May 2020. In a latest development, the company has laid off 200 employees across verticals as part of its restructuring exercise.
Ed-tech company Byju has fired about 2,500 employees in the past two years. The job cuts were planned across product, content, media and technology teams. The company reportedly closed down its office in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram office.
In the first round, Swiggy laid off 1,100 employees in May 2020. The number was 350 in the second round of the layoff in July same year. The number, as per Layoffs.fyi touched 2,250 over the past two years. Another ed-tech company WhiteHat JR is also among the list of companies with high layoffs. The company has reportedly cut down 2,100 jobs in India during 2020-2022. While Gaurav Munjal’s Unacademy laid off 1,500 employees over the last two years.
Reports of Oyo planning layoffs started coming in November 2019, but the company eventually laid off employees in India as well as China in January, 2020. A report last month suggested that the company plans to hire 250 employees in the sales department. But at the same time, it was planning to let go 600 employees in technology teams.
Recently, Amazon announced that it will fire about 1,000 employees globally, with many from India. The company has reportedly started sending emails to the employees in India. But as per Layoffs-Fyi, the e-commerce firm laid off about 1,000 employees in the country in the past.
Vedantu, CureFit, MakeMyTrip and Meesho are other tech startups that have laid off about 1,100, 920, 700 and 650 employees in India. Zomato cut down 620 jobs, while Uber and Udaan laid off 600 and 530 employees in the country.
