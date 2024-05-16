Over 30% of Covaxin takers faced nervous system disorders, menstrual abnormalities: Study
Among the adolescents, the most common AESIs were: Skin and subcutaneous disorders, general disorders, and nervous system disorders.
A study conducted by a team of researchers at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) states that nearly 30 per cent of the 926 recipients of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin reported experiencing “adverse events of special interest" or AESI. The AESI included stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome – a disorder that causes weakness in nerves in arms and legs – found in one per cent of the participants.