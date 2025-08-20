Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email: Police

More than 50 schools in the national capital have received bomb threats via email, ANI reported, citing Delhi Police.

On Wednesday, three schools in Delhi received bomb threats through email, prompting police and emergency agencies to conduct search operations, PTI reported citing officials. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving bomb threat information at 7:40 am in SKV in Malviya Nagar and at 7:42 am in Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

Police teams, accompanied by fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the schools immediately.

Bomb threats on August 18 The new threat emerged just two days after several schools in Delhi received emails from a group named “Terrorisers 111 Group,” demanding a payment of $5,000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours.

The email read, “Pay $5,000 USD Crypto within 72 hours. If you don't, we will detonate the bombs,” ANI reported, citing Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a message to the school administration read " We are the terrorisers 111 Group. We have planted several pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in your school buildings to cause terror and destruction. We have hacked your IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken full control of your surveillance cameras. We are watching your every move."

It further warned, "If you don't, we will detonate the bombs, causing massive harm and loss of life. We will also leak your hacked data online. We are monitoring your actions, and any attempt to contact the police or ignore this will trigger immediate action. The bombs will explode in 72 hours if payment isn't received. Evacuate now to save lives. We don't forgive. We don't forget. Send the money or face the consequences. We are the terrorisers 111 Group. Do not forget us."

Schools, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka, received bomb threats.

The schools were quickly evacuated as a safety measure. Police and bomb disposal units arrived at the scene and initiated a comprehensive search of the area.

Parents express concern Parents voiced concern and responded quickly after receiving messages from school.

One of the parents told ANI, "We received a message from the school to take the children back. They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child."

"We have received a message about a bomb threat at the school. The school said you can take your children back, so we have come here to take back our child," said another parents.