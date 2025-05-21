Over 50 flights delayed, 10 diverted after heavy rain and dust storm hit Delhi; airlines issue advisory

Delhi Weather Alert: An intense dust storm swept across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, followed by heavy showers and hail, causing significant disruption to flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

According to Hindustan Times report, at least 10 flights were diverted—mostly to Jaipur, with one rerouted to Mumbai—and over 50 flights faced delays between 7:45 pm and 8:45 pm.

The sudden severe weather was attributed to strong wind shear and heavy rain, which affected both take-offs and landings.

Flight disruptions at Delhi Airport Delhi Airport and major carriers such as Air India and IndiGo issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport. "Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been put on halt or diverted due to weather conditions," ANI quoted Delhi Airport sources.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, flight operations may be impacted at Delhi airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all the stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said on X.

Also Read | Delhi airport ends ties with Turkish firm Celebi, assures smooth operations

Air India tweeted, “Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening,” while Delhi Airport assured that on-ground teams were working diligently to maintain a smooth passenger experience despite the adverse conditions.

IndiGo also highlighted the impact of heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, advising travellers to allow extra time for their commute due to waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.

One IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm mid-flight but landed safely following established protocols. The airline confirmed that the aircraft would undergo necessary inspections before returning to service, and passengers were prioritised for care upon arrival.

IMD Delhi: Weather Change Causes After enduring prolonged heat waves, Delhi and surrounding regions experienced a dramatic weather shift on Wednesday evening. While the dust storm, hail, and heavy rain disrupted flights and road traffic, they also brought much-needed respite from the intense summer heat.

Passengers and commuters are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and flight statuses as the monsoon season approaches and volatile weather patterns persist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) explained that a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, along with light rainfall.

At Palam, the temperature sharply dropped from 37°C at 7:30 pm to 23°C by 8:30 pm, offering relief after days of scorching heat where temperatures soared above 40°C and the “feels like” temperature touched 50.2°C earlier on Wednesday.

The dust-laden winds reduced visibility in parts of Delhi-NCR, affecting road traffic and causing some disruption. The heavy rain and thunderstorms also extended to parts of Haryana’s Karnal district.

IMD Update: Ongoing weather patterns, warnings IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall to continue over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala for the next six to seven days.