Over 75 aircraft of Indian carriers grounded due to maintenance, engine issues: Report2 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- These planes, grounded due to maintenance or engine-related issues, account for around 10-12 per cent of the Indian fleet
Aviation consultancy firm Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) said on Tuesday that more than 75 planes of the Indian carriers have been grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues. These planes account for around 10-12 per cent of the Indian fleet. According to a report, the planes are grounded due to maintenance or engine-related issues.
"These will have a significant impact on financials in the second half," CAPA said in its India Mid-Year Outlook 2023.
More than 75 aircraft are currently grounded, creating serious challenges against the backdrop of an already hostile cost environment and contributing to increased losses, the report said.
The capacity has been impacted by serious supply chain issues impacting current and future deliveries, it said, adding that these issues are likely to proliferate in the fiscal starting April 2023 which, in turn, will impact future deliveries, the report said.
However, none of the domestic airlines have made any public statement regarding the grounding of the aircraft.
According to CAPA, delays in future deliveries could also reflect liquidity issues as the income from the sale and lease back financing may be less than planned. Delays in aircraft deliveries may also result in increased unit costs for carriers due to the need to extend the leases of older aircraft in the fleet, which have higher maintenance costs and fuel consumption than the new aircraft that would have replaced them, it said.
Non-supply issues such as a shortage of pilots and engineers are also likely to emerge next year.
Recently, an IndiGo plane declared an emergency at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. The flight had 184 people onboard --177 passengers and seven crew members. The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft later returned to the bay and the passengers were deboarded safely.
(With inputs from agency)
