Amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting economies across the globe, The Great Resignation is most likely to continue in 2022 in India with a whopping 86 per cent of employees planning to resign in the next six months, recruitment agency Michael Page stated in a report.

The report states around 61 per cent of employees in India are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion to focus on better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness.

"According to our data, not only has it already been taking place for the last two years sparked by the global pandemic 2022 will only see it intensify," Michael Page stated in its report titled The Great X.

The report further suggests the trend may continue across markets, industries, degrees of seniority, and age groups.

"With the clear majority saying a significant talent migration event is upon us in the next few months, we must be ready for it to increase," the report added.

Among the reasons for resignations by the employees include career progression, change in career role or industry, unhappiness with salary, unhappy with the strategy or direction of the company.

The report also found out that the Indians lead in the slab of 12 countries surveyed, where employees are planning to quit their current jobs. This is followed by Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Southeast Asia.

While employees in the public sector are more willing to quit their jobs in comparison to the private sector. This is followed by energy and natural resources, manufacturing, travel/tourism, retail and all industries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics