Over 2 cr cash, jewellery stolen from five-star hotel in Rajasthan

Over ₹2 cr cash, jewellery stolen from five-star hotel in Rajasthan1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
The incident took place on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised
Unidentified people stole jewellery and cash worth over ₹2 crore from a room at a five-star hotel here while its occupants were attending a marriage function on the premises, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised.
Bhatia and his family members were staying on the seventh floor and diamond jewellery worth ₹2 crore and ₹95,000 in cash were stolen from one of their rooms while they were attending the wedding in the hotel lawns, SHO Jawahar Circle Radharaman Gupta said.
In his complaint, Bhatia has alleged that the theft took place with the connivance of the hotel staff, Gupta said, adding the CCTV footage is being examined and the hotel management and staff are being questioned. PTI AG RHL
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
