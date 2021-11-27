Over 2 cr cash, jewellery stolen from five-star hotel in Rajasthan

The incident took place on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised

Unidentified people stole jewellery and cash worth over ₹2 crore from a room at a five-star hotel here while its occupants were attending a marriage function on the premises, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised.

Bhatia and his family members were staying on the seventh floor and diamond jewellery worth ₹2 crore and ₹95,000 in cash were stolen from one of their rooms while they were attending the wedding in the hotel lawns, SHO Jawahar Circle Radharaman Gupta said.

