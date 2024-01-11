Overseas investing limits for mutual funds will depend on rupee’s stability: Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the regular will consider the mutual fund industry’s request for higher limits when there is confidence that the rupee’s stability will continue
MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is waiting for the right time to increase the overseas investment limit for domestic mutual funds, which is currently capped at $7 billion for the entire industry.
