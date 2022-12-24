‘Oxygen tanks empty, lots of body bags’: Expert amid China’s ‘zero deaths’ claim

Amid China’s official zero Covid-10-related deaths for the second consecutive day, an expert has claimed that there are several body bags lined up at a hospital in the country. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, has tweeted a video purportedly showing bodies lined up at a hospital. In his tweet, Eric Feigl-Ding said the oxygen tanks are empty and there’s a shortage of blood and fever medicines. He also claimed that deaths due to Covid-19 are soaring among the elderly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}